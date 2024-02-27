Israel, Ukraine Fighting ‘Same Battle’ against Humanity – Russia Escalates Language

Dmitry Polyansky’s comments were a response to accusations by Israel’s representative at the United Nations, Gilad Erdan.

Israel and Ukraine are fighting a battle against humanity and international humanitarian law, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said, the TASS news agency reported.

His comments were a response to accusations by Israel’s representative at the United Nations, Gilad Erdan.

“Ukraine and Israel are definitely fighting the same battle – against humanity and international humanitarian law!” the Russian diplomat wrote on his page on X.

Delirium continues…A week ago we heard from Israeli Representative that “United Nations is Hamas”. Today – that Russia is Hamas. If we apply arithmetic, his statement implies that Russia is the United Nations. We are OK with this. And together with the United Nations we will… https://t.co/URZHXcX5d0 — Dmitry Polyanskiy 🇺🇳 (@Dpol_un) February 27, 2024

“Together with the United Nations we will resist Israel’s attempts to present killing of civilians in Gaza in blatant violation of international humanitarian law as fight with terrorists,” he wrote, adding,

“In the same way as Ukraine was trying to present its 10 year-long killing of civilians in Donbass as fight with terrorists and finally got rebuffed by the International Court of Justice.”

“Delirium continues…A week ago we heard from the Israeli Representative that ‘the United Nations is Hamas.’ Today – that Russia is Hamas,” Polyansky wrote, referring to a recent remark by Erdan, who compared Russia’s actions in Ukraine to Hamas’ Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,878 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,215 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(TASS PC),