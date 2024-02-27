By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Informed sources revealed to Al-Jazeera that Israel has agreed to the terms of a preliminary framework for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, while US President Joe Biden said he hopes a ceasefire would be reached in Gaza by next Monday. Meanwhile, the death toll rose as Israeli forces continued to commit massacres throughout the Gaza Strip. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,878 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,215 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, February 27, 7:30 pm (GMT+2)

AVIGDOR LIEBERMAN: The war cabinet lost the northern front.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Two infants died as a result of dehydration and malnutrition

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of 18 Palestinians have been recovered in Khan Yunis since this morning.

GALLANT: Iran and Hezbollah want to shift Ramadan to a second phase from October 7 and we must stop them.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters destroyed an Israeli Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the vicinity of the Al-Musalba area in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. They also bombed a gathering of occupation forces with mortar shells in the same area.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: : We are engaged in fierce battles with the forces invading the south of the Zaytoun neighborhood.

Tuesday, February 27, 6:30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters killed and wounded an Israeli force in an ambush in a booby-trapped building in the Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City, using a missile that the occupation had fired but did not explode.

REUTERS: Reuters quoted a senior campaign advisor to US President Joe Biden as saying that their situation had been harmed by his support for Israel “to a greater extent than we expected.”

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a gathering of citizens in Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Israeli Meron base for the second time with anti-armor missiles, and also bombed the 146th Division headquarters in Jatoun with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: A number of infants are suffering from serious cases of dehydration and malnutrition arrived at Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Strip.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters destroyed an Israeli military vehicle with a piercing device on Al-Sika Street, east of the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

ISRAELI GOVERNMENT: Hamas must present realistic conditions.

Tuesday, February 27, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in several areas of the Upper Galilee on suspicion of a drone infiltrating from southern Lebanon.

UNICEF: One million children in Gaza suffer from severe food insecurity.

NBC: There is progress in ceasefire negotiations in Qatar, but there are still obstacles to be resolved.

Tuesday, February 27, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA TV: Renewed clashes between the resistance and the occupation in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We blew up a vehicle in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood and sniped a soldier in Khan Yunis.

Tuesday, February 27, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

OXFAM: Oxfam said that the risk of genocide in northern Gaza is increasing amid growing fears of famine.

RUSSIAN FM: The navigation crisis in the Red Sea should be resolved politically.

ISRAELI ARMY: 7 soldiers were injured in the battles in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.

EGYPTIAN AIR FORCE: The Egyptian Air Force carried out an operation to drop food and medical aid into the Gaza Strip, with Emirati and Jordanian participation.

Tuesday, February 27, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

UNIFIL: The United Nations forces operating in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL, called on all parties to cease hostilities to prevent further escalation on the borders of Lebanon and Israel.

ANSARALLAH: We will not stop operations before the end of the aggression against Gaza.

JORDANIAN FM: The perpetrators of war crimes in Gaza must be held accountable.

HEZBOLLAH: we targeted an Israeli site in the occupied Shebaa Farms.

GUARDIAN: The Guardian quoted the UN rapporteur on the right to food, Michael Fakhri, as saying that “Israel is deliberately starving the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.”

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of 11 Palestinians were recovered in Rafah and Khan Yunis.

ISRAELI ARMY: We bombed a Hezbollah military site and infrastructure.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (quoting Israeli officials): We do not know why Biden is optimistic about the nearness of a ceasefire.

Tuesday, February 27, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: We need to evacuate more than 120 patients from Nasser Hospital.

AL-JAZEERA: A missile was launched at the Israeli Ramtha site in Kfar Shuba.

AL-AWDA HOSPITAL: Hospital departments could go out of service soon.

AXIOS: Qatari mediators informed Israel that senior Hamas officials “ feel disappointed with the updated framework of the ‘hostage’ deal,” noting that the mediators also informed Israel of the confirmation of senior Hamas officials that “there is a large gap between the proposal and their demands.”

Tuesday, February 27, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 29,878 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,215 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

AL-JAZEERA: Two Israeli raids targeted the vicinity of the towns of Jabshit and Al-Bissariya in southern Lebanon.

PENTAGON: 170 attacks on our forces in 4 months.

Tuesday, February 27, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli artillery shelling targeted the vicinity of towns in southern Lebanon, including the town of Yaroun and the Tallet al-Hamams area.

Tuesday, February 27, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Meron air control base.

ISRAELI RADIO: Tel Aviv sent its response to the International Court of Justice.

AL-JAZEERA: Rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards Upper Galilee.

Tuesday, February 27,08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in several towns in Upper Galilee.

BIDEN: Israel risks losing support around the world if the Palestinian death toll continues to rise.

Tuesday, February 27, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces launched air strikes in the vicinity of Gaza City.

Tuesday, February 27, 02:20 am (GMT+2)

Informed sources revealed to Al-Jazeera that Israel agreed to the terms of a preliminary framework for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire would include an exchange of prisoners with the Palestinian Resistance, based on talks that took place in Paris.

The sources also said that Israel agreed on what is described as ‘gradual return’ of displaced people to the northern Gaza Strip, except for those of ‘military age’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)