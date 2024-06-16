Israeli Air and Artillery Strikes on Eid Al-Adha – Gaza Genocide Continues

In the early morning hours of Eid Al-Adha, on Sunday, Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on various locations in Gaza City and Rafah within the Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA cited local sources reporting that several individuals sustained injuries of varying degrees when Israeli fighter jets targeted a house in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah, located in the southern part of the enclave.

Additionally, intense Israeli airstrikes struck a house west of Al-Shuhada Square in the Al-Shati refugee camp, situated to the west of Gaza City.

The Israeli military also demolished several residential buildings in the town of Al-Mughraqa, located in central Gaza.

On Saturday evening, Israeli forces initiated artillery strikes on multiple areas in the southwestern part of Gaza City.

WAFA also reported that Israeli naval vessels bombarded areas in the Tel al-Hawa and Sheikh Ajlin neighborhoods, located southwest of Gaza City.

Additionally, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy gunfire targeting the same areas.

Moreover, Israeli warplanes conducted extensive low-altitude flights over Gaza City, heightening tension and fear among the residents.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,296 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,197 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, WAFA)