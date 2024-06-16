GAZA LIVE BLOG: More Israeli Soldiers Killed | Al-Aqsa Stormed | Retired General Warns against War with Hezbollah – Day 254

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, June 16, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

ISMAIL HANIYEH: Our response to the ceasefire proposal is consistent with Biden’s speech.

BELGIAN FM: There is an urgent need for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters ambushed an Israeli force penetrating the Saudi neighborhood in the city of Rafah and blew up a vehicle and killed its members.

Sunday, June 16, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

RETIRED ISRAELI GEN. YITZHAK BRICK: Any decision by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to attack Hezbollah would bring a disaster to Israel.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said that there is no ceasefire in the southern Gaza Strip and fighting in Rafah continues. Agence France-Presse quoted an army statement saying that it would adhere to a “tactical truce in military activities” daily in a section of the southern Gaza Strip during specific hours of the day to allow the entry of humanitarian aid.

ISRAELI LABOR PARTY LEADER: Israel is going through an unprecedented security crisis.

Sunday, June 16, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli demonstrators are blocking the road between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv to overthrow the government and demand the completion of an exchange deal.

ISLAMIC ENDOWMENTS DEPARTMENT: 40,000 Palestinians performed Eid al-Adha prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A demonstration took place near the Israeli embassy in the Jordanian capital, Amman, after Eid prayers.

Sunday, June 16, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

SAFA NEWS AGENCY: The Israeli army bombed with artillery northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation forces assaulted Palestinians and prevented them from performing prayers in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Sunday, June 16, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced the killing of two officers from the 8th Brigade in battles in the northern Gaza Strip.

PREACHER OF JABALIYA MOSQUE: The enemy is trying to break the resolve of the people of Gaza, but he will not succeed.

Sunday, June 16, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque as the Palestinians prepared to perform Eid al-Adha prayers.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli artillery shelling targeted east of Khan Yunis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

UKTMO: The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority said on Sunday that it had received a report of an incident 40 nautical miles south of Mokha in Yemen, adding that the authorities were investigating the incident.

Sunday, June 16, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

US CENTRAL COMMAND: The crew of a cargo ship that was hit by missiles fired by the Houthis from Yemen had left after being unable to extinguish the fire resulting from the attack.

Sunday, June 16, 03:20 am (GMT +2)

NEW YORK TIMES (Citing Israeli military officials): The intensity of the explosion of the troop carrier in Rafah made it difficult to identify the bodies of soldiers.

