Israeli Airstrikes Intensify – Scores Killed, Widespread Destruction in Gaza

Israeli warplanes intensified airstrikes on Gaza City and the central Gaza Strip in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in numerous casualties and widespread destruction.

Six civilians were killed and several others injured when Israeli forces bombed a gathering of civilians in Sheikh Radwan Market, located north of Gaza City, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Civil defense teams managed to recover two bodies and assist several wounded individuals, but there are still at least nine people missing following an airstrike on a house owned by the Abu Saada family in the Al-Shaaf area of Al-Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

In addition to the airstrikes, intense artillery shelling is currently ongoing in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City.

A pharmaceutical factory in the eastern part of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, was also targeted by Israeli warplanes, accompanied by ground operations carried out by Israeli military vehicles in the vicinity.

The Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip has been subjected to continuous missile and artillery bombardment for the seventh consecutive day.

Israeli bulldozers and tanks have advanced in the northern area of the camp, conducting land clearing operations near the water desalination plant.

Furthermore, Israeli forces have destroyed numerous towers and residential buildings located in Mufti’s land and the outskirts of the new camp north of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military operation remains ongoing, with airstrikes and artillery bombardments targeting various areas, including the Martyrs’ Axis, also known as Netzarim, resulting in significant damage.

In the southern Gaza Strip, the bodies of seven martyrs, including four children, were recovered following an Israeli missile strike on a house belonging to the Abu al-Hinud family in Yabna camp, located in the center of Rafah.

Additionally, an inhabited house in central Rafah was targeted by Israeli aircraft, resulting in further casualties, predominantly among children.

Rescue teams are currently working to recover the bodies of the deceased and assist the wounded trapped under the rubble.

Rising Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,899 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,664 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)