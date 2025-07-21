Israeli Airstrikes Pound Hodeidah as Al-Houthi Slams Regional Inaction on Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel launched new airstrikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah port while Ansarallah leader Sayyed Al-Houthi vowed continued support for Gaza and condemned Arab and Islamic silence over the genocide.

The Israeli military announced fresh attacks on Yemen, claiming to target Ansarallah’s infrastructure in the port of Hodeidah, while Gaza sinks deeper into famine amid a relentless Israeli siege.

On Monday, the Israeli military said it bombed fuel tankers, engineering vehicles, and vessels at Hodeidah port, alleging they were used by Ansarallah for military purposes.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed to prevent any attempts to rebuild Yemen’s infrastructure, threatening that “Yemen’s fate is Iran’s fate” and promising a “heavy price” for recent missile strikes launched at Israel.

Yemeni media confirmed a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting the Hodeidah port. This escalation comes just days after Ansarallah attacked Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with a ‘Palestine 2’ hypersonic ballistic missile, which the Israeli military claimed to have intercepted.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, Ansarallah has launched dozens of missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets in solidarity with Palestinians. Israel has responded with repeated airstrikes on Yemen, particularly on sites in Hodeidah and Sana’a.

Speaking on Sunday, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of the Ansarallah movement, condemned the inaction of Arab and Islamic nations amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“The people of Gaza are starving, surrounded by hundreds of millions of Arabs and over two billion Muslims who merely watch and stand idle,” he said.

Al-Houthi warned of dire consequences for the Ummah if this inaction continues and reaffirmed Yemen’s full commitment to the Palestinian cause through “military operations, popular mobilization, and comprehensive resistance efforts.”

Meanwhile, the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza has intensified. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are enduring severe hunger and brutal siege conditions.

In recent days, several children have died from malnutrition, including infant Razan Abu Zaher, who passed away due to a lack of milk.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) accused Israel of “starving civilians in Gaza” and called for the immediate lifting of the blockade.

“One million children in Gaza are being pushed to the brink of famine,” UNRWA warned in a Sunday statement, calling for urgent international intervention.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health described an unprecedented influx of starving civilians arriving at hospitals in critical condition, suffering from extreme exhaustion and emaciation. “Famine is no longer a threat, but a grim reality,” the Ministry warned, adding that hundreds of civilians are at risk of imminent death if food and aid continue to be blocked.

As Israel intensifies its attacks on Yemen and maintains a deadly siege on Gaza, the humanitarian crisis continues to spiral, with Gaza’s population pushed beyond the limits of physical survival.

(PC, AJA, Al Mayadeen)