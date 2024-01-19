Israeli Airstrikes, Shelling, Naval Bombardment Kill Scores of Palestinians in Gaza

January 19, 2024 Blog, News
Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. (Photo: via Eye on Palestine)

Scores of Palestinian civilians, including children and women, were killed and many others wounded over the last 24 hours in the ongoing bombardment of Gaza. 

Airstrikes, shelling, and naval bombardment by the Israeli occupation forces targeted multiple areas of the besieged enclave.

At least 15 civilians were killed, and others were injured when Israeli warplanes targeted a residential apartment near the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City. 

Several civilians were also injured in an Israeli airstrike that hit Al-Noor Mosque in the Al-Sabra neighborhood of the city.

Meanwhile, Israeli naval forces shelled the coast of Gaza City and the northern areas of the Strip.

Israeli warplanes and artillery further targeted various areas in the northern region of the Strip, including the town of Jabaliya and its refugee camp.

Earlier in the night, eight civilians were killed, and others were injured when Israeli warplanes bombed the house of the Al-Kadhmi family west of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. This occurred simultaneously with intense shelling by the Israeli artillery in the area.

Additionally, Israeli tanks and military vehicles stormed the vicinity of Nasser Medical Hospital, while the Israeli artillery shelled the surroundings of Al-Amal Hospital—the latter being run by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society—in Khan Yunis.

GAZA LIVE BLOG: Eisenkot: Blame Netanyahu | 119 Journalists Killed in War | Massacre in Khan Yunis | Mexico Refers Israel to ICC – DAY 105

The occupation forces also blew up and demolished residential homes in the southern part of the Khan Yunis province, while another barrage of Israeli airstrikes targeted Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,762 Palestinians have been killed, and 62,108 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(WAFA, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*