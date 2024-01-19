Israeli Airstrikes, Shelling, Naval Bombardment Kill Scores of Palestinians in Gaza

Scores of Palestinian civilians, including children and women, were killed and many others wounded over the last 24 hours in the ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

Airstrikes, shelling, and naval bombardment by the Israeli occupation forces targeted multiple areas of the besieged enclave.

At least 15 civilians were killed, and others were injured when Israeli warplanes targeted a residential apartment near the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

Several civilians were also injured in an Israeli airstrike that hit Al-Noor Mosque in the Al-Sabra neighborhood of the city.

Meanwhile, Israeli naval forces shelled the coast of Gaza City and the northern areas of the Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll from the bombing of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, has risen to ten since dawn. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/CV2shteHFs pic.twitter.com/EPD1tJhBkx — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 19, 2024

Israeli warplanes and artillery further targeted various areas in the northern region of the Strip, including the town of Jabaliya and its refugee camp.

Earlier in the night, eight civilians were killed, and others were injured when Israeli warplanes bombed the house of the Al-Kadhmi family west of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. This occurred simultaneously with intense shelling by the Israeli artillery in the area.

Additionally, Israeli tanks and military vehicles stormed the vicinity of Nasser Medical Hospital, while the Israeli artillery shelled the surroundings of Al-Amal Hospital—the latter being run by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society—in Khan Yunis.

The occupation forces also blew up and demolished residential homes in the southern part of the Khan Yunis province, while another barrage of Israeli airstrikes targeted Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,762 Palestinians have been killed, and 62,108 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(WAFA, PC)