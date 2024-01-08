Jordan, US Reject Forced Displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Jordan has emphasized its rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip in a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Bliken.

Ayman Safadi, the Jordanian Foreign Minister, along with King Abdullah, met with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in Amman on Sunday. This is Blinken’s fourth visit to the Middle East since October 7.

During the meeting, Safadi “stressed the necessity of stopping the aggression, protecting civilians, and bringing in aid immediately and adequately,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Safadi also “affirmed the rejection of the displacement of Palestinians” from the Gaza Strip.

Safadi and Blinken agreed to pursue efforts to halt the war and launch real and effective efforts to achieve a just peace based on the two-state solution, the statement also said.

Support for South Africa’s ICJ Case

Safadi expressed support for the lawsuit filed by South Africa, to the International Court of Justice, against Israel on charges of committing the crime of genocide.

Blinken also met with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Sunday.

The discussions came a day after he met with Turkish and Greek leaders in Istanbul and Crete.

Blinken on Monday met with leaders of the United Arab Emirates “to discuss efforts to prevent the conflict in the region from widening and address humanitarian needs in Gaza,” he stated on the X platform. He is also expected to visit Saudi Arabia, Tel Aviv, the West Bank, and Egypt.

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza has left the enclave in ruins, with nearly 2 million residents displaced amidst a humanitarian crisis.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 23,084 Palestinians have been killed, and 58,926 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

PC, Anadolu