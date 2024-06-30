Decisive Hit in the Golan – Resistance Roundup – Day 268

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Many Israeli soldiers have been wounded, some seriously, per the admission of the Israeli military itself, when a group of soldiers came under an attack by drones in the Golan region.

“Earlier, the Lebanese group Hezbollah said that it had “launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the headquarters of the armored battalions of the 188th Brigade in Rawia Barracks”.

Though the Israeli army has said that 18 Israeli soldiers have been wounded in the attack, the number of casualties is expected to rise in the coming hours.

The Hezbollah attack is considered a unique escalation as it was intended for maximum casualties among Israeli occupation troops.

Elsewhere, on the Resistance fronts, the Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad also announced many operations targeting invading Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Chezarit troop carrier and a D9 military bulldozer with Al-Yassin 105 shells, south of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target two Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells in Al-Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target enemy command rooms on the Netzarim axis with 114 mm short-range Rajoom rockets. “Al-Qassam Brigades destroyed a Zionist Namer troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, leaving its crew dead and wounded south of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard gatherings of enemy forces penetrating into the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, with mortar shells.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen bombarding Israeli forces penetrating the Shejayiah neighborhood east of Gaza City with mortar shells. pic.twitter.com/Nt1bujQ6oL — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 30, 2024

“Once again, Al-Qassam Brigades bombard the gatherings of enemy forces penetrating into the Al-Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, with heavy-caliber mortar shells, causing direct casualties among their ranks. “Al-Qassam Brigades target enemy forces stationed on the “Netzarim” axis, south of Gaza City, with 107mm rockets. “Al-Qassam Brigades, in coordination with Saraya Al-Quds, bombard the gatherings of enemy forces penetrating the Shejaiyaa neighborhood, east of Gaza City, with mortar shells. “Bombarding the enemy penetrating Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City with mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“We bombed the Nahal Oz military site with 107-type rockets. “We are engaged in fierce clashes with enemy soldiers using machine guns and anti-personnel weapons on Ikhlil Street in the Central area, east of the Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza City. “We bombarded with a barrage of regular mortar shells the enemy gatherings in the axis of advance in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza. “Our fighters managed to snipe a Zionist soldier in the ongoing battles in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. “We bombarded with heavy-caliber mortar shells the positions of enemy vehicles and soldiers on the axes of advance in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. “We detonated two ground bombs against the enemy vehicles advancing southwest of the city of Rafah, and bombed the support forces the moment they headed to the ambush site with a barrage of mortar shells. “We bombed the soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy penetrating the vicinity of the Rafah crossing with a barrage of mortar shells.”

In this video, Al-Quds Brigades fighters are reportedly seen eliminating an Israeli unit inside a building with a tunnel opening in a pre-prepared ambush in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/NVe5PSFsv4 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 30, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday, 30-06-2024, targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the colony of Yir’on with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday, 30-06-2024, targeted the headquarters of Division 91 in the “Branit” barracks with heavy Burkan missiles, hitting it directly and destroying part of it, confirming casualties. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday, 30-06-2024, targeted the headquarters of the Sahel Battalion in the Beit Hille barracks with a Falaq missile. It was directly hit and part of it was destroyed, and there were confirmed casualties. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday, 30-06-2024, targeted a building used by the enemy soldiers in the settlement of Metulla, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday, 30-06-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the headquarters of the armored battalions of the 188th Brigade in Rawia Barracks, targeting its command building and the locations of its officers and soldiers, directly hitting it, which led to the outbreak of fire in it and causing confirmed casualties. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 16:40 on Sunday, 30-06-2024, targeted the military workshop of the “Beit Hillel” Brigade with a Falaq missile, hitting it directly and destroying part of it and confirming casualties within it.

In this video, Hezbollah fighters are seen targeting a Merkava tank and Namer vehicle inside the Israeli military site of Ruwaisat Al-Alam, in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills. pic.twitter.com/H5rjH2ZEYI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 30, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 17:30 on Sunday, 30-06-2024, targeted the artillery positions of the Israeli enemy in Khirbet Ma’ar with rocket weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 18:00 on Sunday, 30-06-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Qarn site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 18:30 on Sunday, 30-06-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)