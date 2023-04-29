Israeli Airstrikes Wound Three Civilians in Syria

April 29, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
The aftermath of the Israeli attack on a residential building in central Damascus on Feb 19, 2023. (Photo: SANA via Twitter)

Three civilians were wounded when Israeli airstrikes targeted a site near the Syrian city of Homs early Saturday, Syrian media reported.

“At around 00:50 (2150 GMT)… the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with a number of missiles, from the direction of north Lebanon, targeting several positions in the vicinity of the city of Homs,” state news agency SANA reported.

Israel Bombs Syria following Rockets Fire

“Three civilians were wounded and a civilian petrol station caught fire and a number of fuel tanks and trucks were burned,” it said, adding that Syrian air defences had intercepted some of the missiles.

During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory.

(PC, The New Arab)

