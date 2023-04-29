Israeli Airstrikes Wound Three Civilians in Syria

Three civilians were wounded when Israeli airstrikes targeted a site near the Syrian city of Homs early Saturday, Syrian media reported.

“At around 00:50 (2150 GMT)… the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with a number of missiles, from the direction of north Lebanon, targeting several positions in the vicinity of the city of Homs,” state news agency SANA reported.

“Three civilians were wounded and a civilian petrol station caught fire and a number of fuel tanks and trucks were burned,” it said, adding that Syrian air defences had intercepted some of the missiles.

During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory.

(PC, The New Arab)