Resistance Groups Declare Abu Shabab and His Gang Traitors with No Protection

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian resistance has accused Yasser Abu Shabab of collaborating with Israel and committing crimes against civilians and fighters, with Gaza’s military court giving him 10 days to surrender.

The Joint Operations Room of the Palestinian resistance groups has denounced Yasser Abu Shabab as a “traitor for hire,” declaring that all factions have collectively disavowed him and those who supported him.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Joint Operations Room said Abu Shabab and his group had “strayed from the path of the homeland and entirely lost their Palestinian identity.”

The groups warned that they would show “no mercy” toward Abu Shabab or anyone who collaborates with the Israeli occupation.

“The fate of traitors is the dustbin of history,” the statement read, “marked forever with shame before God and their people.”

The resistance groups also expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of Gaza’s clans and families, praising their discernment and resilience.

“We deeply appreciate the positions of our clans and families, who remain untouched by the betrayal of a rogue faction. Our people are wise and can distinguish between mercenaries and those who genuinely serve them,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Revolutionary Court of the Military Judiciary at the Ministry of Interior in Gaza has given Abu Shabab a 10-day deadline—beginning Wednesday, July 2, 2025—to surrender to authorities and face trial.

According to the court’s statement, the charges are based on the Palestinian Penal Code No. 16 of 1960 and the Revolutionary Procedures Law of 1979.

Abu Shabab faces three main charges: treason and collaboration with enemy forces (Article 131), forming an armed gang (Article 176), and armed rebellion (Article 168).

The court stressed that failure to surrender will result in Abu Shabab being classified as a fugitive and tried in absentia. It also called on anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to report him, warning that harboring a fugitive is a punishable offense.

Abu Shabab, born on February 27, 1990, has been wanted by Gaza’s security forces since late last year. He is accused of forming an armed gang operating under Israeli direction in the eastern areas of Rafah Governorate, which are under Israeli military control.

The group reportedly carried out assassinations of civilians, targeted resistance fighters, and stole humanitarian aid entering Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing—acts said to be coordinated with the Israeli military.

The resistance warned that the formation and deployment of such gangs by the Israeli occupation is a deliberate tactic aimed at destabilizing Gaza and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis facing over two million Palestinians.

(PC, AJA)