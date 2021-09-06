Israeli Army Chief: Israel Must Be Prepared to Lose Soldiers

The Israeli army’s Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi issued a highly irregular public letter on Saturday, in which he warned that Israel must be prepared to lose soldiers in order to have “resilience” and told commanders to be willing to take chances.

“The readiness to sustain loss of life [in the defense of Israel] is crucial to national resilience, and that resilience is vital to the continuation of our very existence”, he said according to the Times of Israel.

Fighting criticism, IDF chief says country must support troops or won’t have any https://t.co/doXvTvBTfh — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) September 4, 2021

“A society that does not back its soldiers and commanders… will discover that it has nobody to fight for it,” Kohavi added.

The occupation army chief released the letter in response to mounting criticism against IOF commanders over the death of sniper Barel Hadaria Shmueli, who was shot at point-blank range while he was sniping Gaza protesters on August 21 and succumbed to his wounds just over a week later.

