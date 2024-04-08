Hamas has ‘Rope-a-Doped’ Israel, Like Muhammad Ali with George Foreman – Times

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel can only emerge from its war on Gaza in a weakened state both domestically and internationally, according to an article published in the British newspaper The Times.

Comparing the tactics employed by boxing legend Muhammad Ali against George Foreman in their legendary 1974 bout, an article written by Matthew Syed explained that Israel’s response to Hamas’ operation has unwittingly mirrored Foreman’s exhaustion-inducing reactions.

Israel’s recent actions in the Gaza war, according to Syed, echoed West’s failure in the Iraq War.

“After the 9/11 attacks, American and British leaders thought that full-scale invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq would make us safer. They were terribly, predictably wrong,” he explained.

Israel, according to the analysis, “has fallen into the same trap”. According to Syed, by succumbing to exaggerated responses, Israel found itself bolstering Hamas’ position and further isolating itself on the global stage.

“Even now, I watch, stunned, as Israel punches itself out, oblivious to the long-term consequences for itself and the wider world,” Syed wrote.

The writer highlighted Israel’s growing international isolation, as evidenced by mounting criticism from the United Nations and calls for embargoes from its own allies.

For example, according to the report, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s vow to impose a “total siege” on Gaza, coupled with statements advocating for the prevention of aid to the region, were strategically misguided.

Moreover, the indiscriminate targeting of aid convoys and humanitarian workers, justified as mistakes “in the fog of war”, only served to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis and deepen international condemnation of Israel’s actions.

The article called for a fundamental reassessment of Israel’s approach to the war, starting with the removal of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,207 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,933 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)