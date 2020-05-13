Israeli Army Detains 22 Palestinians in West Bank, Including 3 Minors (VIDEO)

The Israeli army detained at least 22 Palestinians during raids at their homes in the West Bank, including three minors, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

The army detained 14 people from the northern West Bank town of Ya’bad in an ongoing search-and-arrest campaign, following the killing of an Israeli soldier in the town yesterday. More detentions are expected.

The arrest of a 16 year old girl in Ya'bad this morning, the invading Israeli soldiers blindfolded her with a surgical mask.

Sixteen people were arrested this morning in Ya'bad, including two women and the young girl in this video. pic.twitter.com/HnQqNxy6IN — Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo) May 12, 2020

Three Palestinian minors aged 16 years were also detained in the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, along with three others from the nearby district of Hebron (Al-Khalil)

In the northern West Bank, the army detained the son of a prisoner in the town of Beit Furik, near Nablus, while another was detained in Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho, east of the West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network Samidoun, “every year, around 700 Palestinian children are brought before Israeli military courts after being arrested, detained and interrogated. The vast majority report some form of torture and abuse, including kicking and beating in military jeeps as well as psychological torture during interrogation, including threats to arrest family members.”

Almost 5,000 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including 185 children, according to Addameer.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)