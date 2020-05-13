Israeli Forces Kill 15-Year-Old Palestinian Boy in West Bank (VIDEO)

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a 15-year-old Palestinian boy in the Fawwar refugee camp, near Hebron (Al-Khalil) in southern West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health.

Israeli army shot dead #Palestinian child, Zaid Qaysia (17), today morning at Fuwwar refugee camp near #Hebron in occupied #WestBank. Zaid was reportedly shot at while he was standing on a rooftop observing clashes in the camp, at least 300 (aerial) meters away from soldiers. pic.twitter.com/f3ixpD6quf — Zena Al Tahhan (زينه الطحان) (@zenatahhan) May 13, 2020

According to local sources, camp youths clashed with the soldiers who broke into the camp. The soldiers opened live fire at them, immediately killing one and injuring four others before leaving the camp.

A 15 year old boy Zaid Fadl Qaysia and 4 other young men were killed by Israeli forces when they raided the Palestinian refugee camp of Al Fawwar near AlKhalil #Palestine #EndTheOccupation #StopTheKilling https://t.co/AyNak93690 — Politically destitute tho 🗝️🇵🇸⚖️ (@K_Anckarstrom) May 13, 2020

Zaid Fadel Qaysia was shot in the head and killed, while four others were injured, one in the belly, another in the chest, and the rest in the lower limbs.

"Heaven, Heaven, Heaven, O Nation, O Country, O Beloved, Dear Father Of Goodness." Angry chants in Palestine to condemn the murder of a child Zaid Fadl Qaysia. Shot in the head by @IDF terrorists. @Africa4Pal (via @ShehabAgency) pic.twitter.com/dEorOcnsFn — Lorenzo White 🇿🇦 (@IAmLorenzoWhite) May 13, 2020

Qaysia was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead and was later buried.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities, villages, and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

