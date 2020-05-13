Israeli Forces Kill 15-Year-Old Palestinian Boy in West Bank (VIDEO)

Zaid Qaysia, 15, was killed by a live bullet in the head fired by Israeli soldiers. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a 15-year-old Palestinian boy in the Fawwar refugee camp, near Hebron (Al-Khalil) in southern West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health.

According to local sources, camp youths clashed with the soldiers who broke into the camp. The soldiers opened live fire at them, immediately killing one and injuring four others before leaving the camp.

Zaid Fadel Qaysia was shot in the head and killed, while four others were injured, one in the belly, another in the chest, and the rest in the lower limbs.

Qaysia was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead and was later buried.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities, villages, and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported. 

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

 

