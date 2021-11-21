South African Settler Who Served in Israeli Army Killed in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Palestinian was killed on Sunday in occupied East Jerusalem, near the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Anadolu Agency reported.

Israeli police claimed in a statement that four Israelis, including two settlers, were injured when a Palestinian opened fire near the Bab al-Silsila (Chain Gate), one of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s main gates, in occupied Jerusalem’s Old City.

Why a sanitised version @News24? Kay served in Israel's army yet no mention of it? Indeed the question u ought to probe is why do SA Jewish citizens flout our #FMMA as mercenaries in a foreign army? @MRN1SA @PSA_SouthAfrica @Africa4Pal @DIRCO_ZA https://t.co/Z7ema38Bqw — iqbal jassat (@ijassat) November 21, 2021

The Palestinian man – who was identified as Fadi Abu Shkeidem, 42, from Shuafat refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem – was killed by Israeli occupation soldiers, according to the statement.

Soon after the news, the Abu Shkeidem family was brutally attacked by Israeli occupation forces, TRT reported.

Footage shows Israeli forces assaulting the family of Fadi Abu Shukhedem and arresting his brother. Abu Shukhedem was killed by police following a shooting that killed one Israeli and wounded four others in occupied East Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/3hQU5VfgMa — TRT World (@trtworld) November 21, 2021

The settler, Eliyahu David Kay, was a South African national who migrated to Israel and joined the Israeli Army.

“Kay was born and raised in Johannesburg and moved to Israel on his own in 2017 to volunteer in the Israel Defense Forces, then made aliyah in 2019,” according to Haaretz.

Eliyahu David Kay, who was killed in occupied Jerusalem today, is a white South African who recently moved to the Zionist settler colony and joined its “army” to help murder Palestinians and steal their land. He was clearly addicted to apartheid and colonialism. https://t.co/wfFfGXKKWZ — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) November 21, 2021

There are over 600,000 illegal Jewish settlers living in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. All Israeli settlements are deemed illegal under international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle)