Palestinians Welcome UN Resolution Affirming Its Sovereignety over Natural Resources

Palestine, on Friday, welcomed a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly that affirms Palestinian sovereignty over its natural resources, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riyad Al-Maliki said:

“The voting in favor of the resolution affirms the right and sovereignty of the Palestinian people on their natural resources including lands, water and energy resources.”

The United Nations Second Committee approved 157-7 a draft resolution that called on Israel to halt its exploitation of Palestinian natural resources in Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem.#UN | #Israel | #Gaza | #Palestinian https://t.co/muErPYlIPk — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) November 20, 2021

Al-Maliki demanded Israel “to stop exploiting the natural resources in the occupied Palestinian territory,” adding there is “no sovereignty for the (Israeli) occupation on the land of the State of Palestine or on any of its cities.”

He also called on the international community “to work to compel the (Israeli) occupation to implement international resolutions and to ensure the freedom of the Palestinian people to benefit from their natural resources.”

Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki today welcomed the UN vote in favor of a resolution affirming Palestinian sovereignty over their natural resources.https://t.co/69XXHpwdPd pic.twitter.com/6BZAYEwzaW — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) November 19, 2021

On Thursday, the UN General Assembly’s Economic and Financial Committee (Second Committee) approved a resolution, affirming the Palestinian people’s permanent sovereignty over their natural resources.

The resolution was approved by 157 countries while seven countries, including the US, Canada, and Israel, voted against the resolution.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)