Al-Qassam Kills 12 Occupation Soldiers, as Army Retreats from Zaytoun – BREAKING

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Moreover, the Palestinian fighters clashed with a group of Israeli soldiers who had barricaded themselves inside a house in the camp.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced on Wednesday the killing of 12 Israeli soldiers in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The group said that Israeli occupation forces had to resort to air cover to haul their destroyed vehicles.

The Qassam Brigades also said that its fighters detonated a shrapnel device in a Merkava tank also in Jabaliya camp, and that it had targeted a military bulldozer with a Yassin 105.

Moreover, the Palestinian fighters clashed with a group of Israeli soldiers who had barricaded themselves inside a house in the camp.

Al-Qassam also reportedly took control of an Israeli drone west of Jabaliya.

This video shows an Israeli drone that was seized by Al-Qassam fighters west of the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/kGofq6YBHL pic.twitter.com/kg7MxfPMHC — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 15, 2024

The group, which has returned to most of the northern Gaza Strip said that it dropped an anti personnel missile from a drone on a group of Israeli soldiers east of the Jabalya, and that it had sniped an Israeli soldier near the Al-Tabi’in Mosque east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

For its part, the Al-Quds Brigades confirmed that its fighters killed and wounded an Israeli soldier during clashes on Sikka Street, east of Jabalya.

As clashes continued in the incursion axes, the Israeli occupation army acknowledged the death of a soldier during battles in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Retreating from Zaytoun

The Israeli occupation army announced earlier in the day that it withdrew from the Zeytoun neighborhood south of Gaza City after carrying out operations that lasted about a week.

The occupation army said that it may return to resume military operations in the area if necessary.

The withdrawal, however, was only possible under the cover of heavy firing towards Palestinian homes, eyewitnesses told Al-Jazeera.

Local sources also confirmed that the Israeli forces retreated in the direction of Israeli military positions in the Netzarim axis in the central Gaza Strip.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen clashing with Israeli soldiers and vehicles while bombarding their gatherings with mortar shells, east of the city of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/kGofq6YBHL pic.twitter.com/6gQqijAd7U — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 15, 2024

Palestinian media said that the occupation army destroyed a residential block in the vicinity of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood clinic before withdrawing from the area on Wednesday.

Additionally, the Israeli army had reportedly completely destroyed the Zaytoun Clinic and four schools during its attack on the neighborhood.

Gaza Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal reported that civil defense crews began retrieving the bodies of the martyrs from the Zeytoun neighborhood after the withdrawal of the Israeli army.

Sderot Bombing

The Qassam Brigades also announced that it had shelled the Israeli settlements of Sderot with short-range rockets.

Israeli media reported that three rockets were fired at Sderot, while Maariv confirmed that a building in Sderot was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza.

Israeli Army Radio said one rocket was fired from Jabaliya, adding that sirens sounded twice in an hour in the settlements of Sderot and Otaf on the border with the Gaza Strip.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting Israeli soldiers and vehicles east of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip. Translation Notes:

0:13 – Camera 1

0:32 – Camera 2

0:45 – "Say 'O Lord.'"

0:51 – "Come on, go. Say 'O Lord.'"

0:54 – "O Lord. Allah is the… pic.twitter.com/8YEt0UgHWl — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 14, 2024

More Massacres

Meanwhile, the Israeli military continued to target neighborhoods throughout the Gaza Strip, with the most intense artillery shelling taking place in the neighborhoods of Al-Salam and Al-Geneina, east of Rafah.

Palestinian medical sources said that 10 people were killed in Israeli shelling on a clinic belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) that housed displaced people in the Sabra neighborhood south of Gaza City.

Israeli shelling in Gaza City also caused the death of 5 people and the injury of 13 when Israeli bombs fell on an apartment belonging to the Abu Zaher family in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood north of Gaza City.

Al Jazeera correspondent also reported that 5 people were killed in an Israeli shelling on the house of the Barash family in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Also in the central Strip, the number of victims of the Israeli raid on a house and school in Nuseirat refugee camp has risen to 43. Residents continue to search for survivors and bodies under the rubble.

In this just-released video, Al-Qassam Brigades fighters are seen targeting Israeli soldiers and vehicles on the combat axes east of the city of Rafah. Translation notes: 0:12 – Executing a complex operation against enemy soldiers and vehicles.

0:19 – The first Shuath… pic.twitter.com/rpA1Nf9gH5 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 14, 2024

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,233 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,141 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC AJA)