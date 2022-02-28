Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Vehicles near Jenin

Jewish settlers on Monday attacked Palestinian vehicles near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors illegal settlement activities in the northern West Bank, said that settlers gathered in a large group and hurled stones at Palestinian-registered cars traveling along the Jenin-Nablus Road, causing damage to some of them.

Palestinians in West Bank fear for their safety as Jewish settlers attack everyone, regardless of whether they were elderly, children, or animals Jewish settlers stoned homes and vehicles, attacked goats with knives https://t.co/yMR9Wct6z8 pic.twitter.com/fKO0KsogOK — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) October 5, 2021

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settler violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

There are over 600,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)