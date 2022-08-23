Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds Sustained during Military Raid in Nablus

A Palestinian young man succumbed on Tuesday to the wounds he sustained by Israeli gunfire during a military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on August 9, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
Mohammad Arayshi was injured during the military raid into the old city of Nablus in which three Palestinains were killed, including Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, local head of al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.
Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest and assassinate Palestinian popular activists.
(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)
