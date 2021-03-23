Israeli Army Shuts down West Bank Crossings ahead of Elections

The Israeli army yesterday announced that all crossings to the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip will be closed as elections are held in Israel.

بناء على تقييم الوضع الأمني وتوجيهات المستوى السياسي سيتم فرض اغلاق عام على منطقة #يهودا_والسامرة وسيتم اغلاق المعابر مع قطاع #غزة في يوم الانتخابات في #إسرائيل في ٢٣/٣/٢٠٢١ وذلك وفق تقييم الوضع الامني وساعات عمل المعابر. — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 22, 2021

“Based on an assessment of the security situation and the directives of the political level, the military will shut down all West Bank and Gaza crossings, starting today [Monday] for 24 hours,” the Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said on Twitter.

Adraee added that there would be a “similar one-week closure” during the Passover holiday, starting Friday, March 26.

Israelis are due to vote in the fourth election in two years today after their coalition government was dissolved in December.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)