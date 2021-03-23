Israeli Forces Beat up, Detain three Palestinian Youth in East Jerusalem

The East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan. (Photo: OCHA, File)

Israeli police detained three Palestinian youth on Tuesday, after physically assaulting them in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources said Israeli police stormed the Bir Ayoub area in Silwan and proceeded to stop Palestinian-registered vehicles and check passengers’ ID cards.

Three youth were detained after being subjected to body searches and beatings.

Over the last few months, Israeli police forces have been raiding East Jerusalem neighborhoods on a daily basis, ransacking homes and arresting and assaulting Palestinians.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

