Israeli Army Special Forces: Israel Not Equipped to Deal with Explosive Devices in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army special units warned on Sunday morning that its armored vehicles are not equipped to handle the improvised explosive devices (IED) used by the Palestinian fighters in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

According to Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post, “the commandos lamented the lack of armored vehicles available for operations in the West Bank.”

“On one hand, we’re talking about an increased amount of explosives, a situation which urges caution. On the other, there is an issue with the availability of armored jeeps, this is felt on our way to our targets and by the targets,” the Jerusalem Post cited the commandos as saying.

The Israeli Army spokesperson’s Unit reportedly downplayed the special units’ claims, stating that “there is no shortage of armored vehicles,” The Jerusalem Post reported.

“The vehicles are under continued maintenance in order to ensure their operational capacity remains at a high level,” the statement reportedly added.

Last week, four Israeli soldiers were injured by a large explosive device while storming into the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

The Times of Israel quoted the Israeli army as saying that the soldiers were “targeted by a large explosive device detonated by Palestinian fighters.”

Video footage circulating on social media showed a thick could of smoke following the detonation.

(The Palestine Chronicle)