Israeli Authorities Issued 100 Administrative Detention Orders against Palestinians in April

Israeli authorities issued 100 administrative detention orders during the month of April against Palestinian detainees held in Israeli prisons.

The sentences varied between two and six months and could be renewed at the end of the term.

Some of the orders were issued against Palestinian detainees for the first time, while the other detainees had their administrative detention renewed.

The Israeli occupation authorities use administrative detention to punish Palestinians without a legal basis in periods that can last for ten months without conviction or even an indictment.https://t.co/aj6uCnA8bd — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 29, 2021

Israel’s widely condemned policy of administrative detention allows the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial for renewable intervals usually ranging between three and six months based on undisclosed evidence that even a detainee’s lawyer is barred from viewing.

Tariq Samhan, 35, from the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, was scheduled to be released, but the Israeli intelligence renewed his administrative detention for the second time. https://t.co/vvE11xzKg8 — Samidoun ✊🏽 #SaveSheikhJarrah (@SamidounPP) May 1, 2021

Over the years, Israel has placed thousands of Palestinians in administrative detention for prolonged periods of time, without trying them, without informing them of the charges against them, and without allowing them or their counsel to examine the evidence.

Palestinian detainees have continuously resorted to open-ended hunger strikes as a way to protest their illegal administrative detention and to demand an end to this policy which violates international law.

“Israel‘s use of administrative detention blatantly violates the restrictions of international law. Israel carries it out in a highly classified manner that denies detainees the possibility of mounting a proper defense,” says Israeli human rights group B’Tselem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)