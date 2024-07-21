‘Netanyahu is A Terrorist’ – Pakistan to Boycott Businesses Supporting Israel

“Netanyahu is responsible for atrocities committed by Israeli forces in Palestine, and we consider him a terrorist.”

Pakistan has announced the formation of a committee to identify companies to boycott for supporting Israel in its ongoing military assault on the Gaza Strip.

“A committee has also been constituted to identify such companies and products in Pakistan that may be directly or indirectly abetting Israel or forces, committing war crimes against Palestinians,” said Rana Sanaullah, adviser on political affairs to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The move came after a deal between the government and a far-right political party called Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

TLP held a rally and sit-in in Rawalpindi near the capital city, Islamabad, which ended late on Friday after the agreement was announced.

The accord demands authorities provide further humanitarian assistance for Palestinians and ban all products of companies supporting Israel.

‘Terrorist Country’

Islamabad also urged the international community to designate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “a terrorist” and said Pakistan already considers him as such.

“Netanyahu is responsible for atrocities committed by Israeli forces in Palestine, and we consider him a terrorist and demand the world community declare Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu a terrorist,” the agreement reportedly said.

Alongside TLP representatives, Sanaullah told reporters in Islamabad “Pakistan will use every possible means to help Palestinians and condemn Israel as a terrorist country.”

In a report by VOA news, Sanaullah is quoted as having said: “Netanyahu is a terrorist and a perpetrator of war crimes.”

He said the TLP and government also agreed to accelerate efforts to provide 1,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, including food, medicine, and other items.

Sanaullah called on the world, and especially the global Muslim community, to hold Netanyahu accountable and bring him to justice.

The official said Islamabad was also ready to bring the injured Palestinians to Pakistan.

“Our schools and hospitals are open for providing education and medical facilities to the innocent Palestinians,” he said.

Hamas Response

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has welcomed the Pakistani government’s announcement.

“We consider this announcement a step towards supporting our people who are subjected to a war of genocide and ethnic cleansing at the hands of the terrorist zionists, and an expression of the authentic historical positions of the people, the government and the Pakistani parties in support of the primary cause of Muslims,” Hamas said in a statement on Saturday.

The movement called on “all countries to take positions and steps to isolate and boycott the fascist occupation entity.”

It also called on the countries of the Islamic world “in particular” to make efforts to support and provide relief to the Palestinian people, as well as to “exert pressure by all means to stop the ongoing crime of genocide” in Gaza.

In addition, “to take effective action in victory for the rights of the Palestinian people and to protect Islamic and Christian sanctities, especially the Al-Aqsa Mosque, from the tampering of fascist settlers.”

Earlier this month, Pakistan also announced it would provide scholarships to Palestinian medical students from Gaza to continue their education in the South Asian country.

The Foreign Ministry said Palestinian students from Gaza would soon enroll in medical colleges in Pakistan.

Staggering Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,893 Palestinians have been killed, and 89,727 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(Anadolu, PC)