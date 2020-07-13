Israeli Authorities to Seize Plot of Land near Salfit

Illegal Jewish settlers regularly seize hundreds of dunums of Palestinian land. (Photo: File)

Israeli forces today delivered a military order to seize a Palestinian plot of land located to the east of Yasuf village, near the city of Salfit, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The sources confirmed that Israeli forces delivered a military order to seize the plot of land, which occupies approximately 1.5 dunams and is located near the Zaatara military checkpoint.

The landowner, identified as Khalil Ibrahim Yassin, was allowed 40 days to challenge the seizure order at an Israeli military court.

Israeli courts, seen as the last judicial recourse against demolitions and land grab, are complicit in perpetuating the Israeli policies of forcible transfer against Palestinians.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

