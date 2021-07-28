Palestinian Authority Police Shut down J-Media Office, Summon Director for Investigation

Palestinian police on Tuesday shut the office of J-Media in Ramallah.

The director of the Ramallah office Alaa Al-Rimawi told Safa Press Agency that the police had closed the network’s office after “prohibiting (the) staff from accessing it or removing any of their personal belongings.”

The Palestinian Authority shut down the office of the "J-Media" network, and summoned its director for investigation, today. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/iItU9XMFbi — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 27, 2021

He added that he later received a summons for interrogation at the Ramallah public prosecution. The senior journalist called for “holding a press conference at the Lawyers for Justice syndicate to discuss J-Media’s office closure.”

Al-Rimawi was recently arrested for several days by the Palestinian Authority following his sermon at the funeral of political dissident Nizar Banat, who was killed by a police officer in Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Al-Rimawi was later released before going on a hunger strike after the public prosecutor transferred his detention from Ramallah to Hebron.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)