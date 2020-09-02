Israeli Bulldozers Infiltrate Eastern Gaza, Raze Farmland

Israeli bulldozers today infiltrated the eastern Gaza border and razed farmlands, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

A number of Israeli military bulldozers advanced for dozens of meters to the east of the city, razing farmlands and piling earth mounds amidst shooting.

Israel’s occupation forces regularly breach the Gaza borders to destroy the land and build dirt mounds as part of creating a buffer zone along the borders not accessible to Palestinians.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)