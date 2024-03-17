Israeli Commander Responsible for Storming Al-Shifa Hospital Killed – VIDEO & REPORT

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Sunday, Al-Qassam released a video showing the killing of Hoffman, the man behind the Al-Shifa onslaught. They also released a statement, providing context to the video.

Yitzhar Hoffman, an Israeli officer in the elite Shaldag Unit, is believed to have been the commander responsible for the besiegement and storming of Al-Shifa Hospital in November 2023.

The attack on Al-Shifa was one of the bloodiest chapters of the war, compared to the Israeli strike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City where hundreds were killed.

Israel justified its attack on Al-Shifa by describing it as the headquarters of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas. Yet, no such headquarters were found, however hard Daniel Hagari, the mouthpiece of the Israeli army, tried to convince his audiences.

It turned out that Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, knew precisely the identity of those who stormed the hospital, carrying out field executions and ultimately expelling patients and medical staff from Gaza’s largest medical center.

Find below Al-Qassam’s video and a full statement provided by the Resistance News Network using their Telegram Channel.

“Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades unveils exclusive scenes to Al-Jazeera showing their monitoring and tracking of the IOF officer in the elite Shaldag Unit, Yitzhar Hoffman, before he was killed by a resistance sniper using a locally-made Ghoul sniper rifle. “It is noteworthy that this officer was the one responsible for besieging and storming Al-Shifa Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip in November 2023. “The report describes how the IOF unit fortified itself in Gaza City. Their field command center was based in one of the sports clubs, about 1km away from Al-Shifa Hospital, near the Jawazat area, which witnessed fierce clashes from all resistance factions. The area was overseen by the killed officer Hoffman. “Al-Qassam Brigades precisely tracked Hoffman from the immediate moment after he decided to storm and besiege Al-Shifa Hospital until the perfect opportunity to guarantee his death two months later, using a bullet and sniper made in Gaza, the Ghoul rifle. “The bullet penetrates IOF helmets and vests, and even disable vehicles. Special units within Al-Qassam were trained on it, as shown in the second half of the report. “The training is conducted after selecting resistance fighters who possess characteristics enabling them to endure long waiting periods to capture a potential target, the ability to work under severe pressure in difficult field conditions, the flexibility of concealment, identifying the importance of the target, and making the decision of execution. “Over 34 operations have been executed with the Ghoul rifle. Remarkably, Al-Jazeera confirmed that an Al-Qassam fighter confirmed a hit distance of 1,800 meters using the Ghoul rifle during Al-Aqsa Flood.”

