Israeli Court Extends Remand of Re-arrested Palestinian Political Prisoners

September 19, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
The four re-arrested Palestinian political prisoners appear in front of Israel’s Kangaroo Court in Nazareth. (Photo: Video Grab)

An Israeli court in Nazareth extended the remand of four re-arrested Palestinian political prisoners for 10 days, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Sunday.

The Israeli court had already extended their remand for 9 days last week, and issued a set of charges against them, including jailbreak, planning an armed attack, conspiring to escape the prison, and associating with a prohibited organization.

The four Palestinian prisoners had been rearrested by the Israeli forces on Saturday, September 11, after five days of large-scale operations throughout occupied Palestine.

The six freedom fighters broke out of the maximum-security Israeli prison by digging a tunnel under a sink in their cell, using spoons, plates, and even the handle of a kettle.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

