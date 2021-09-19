Israeli Court Extends Remand of Re-arrested Palestinian Political Prisoners

An Israeli court in Nazareth extended the remand of four re-arrested Palestinian political prisoners for 10 days, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Sunday.

The Israeli court had already extended their remand for 9 days last week, and issued a set of charges against them, including jailbreak, planning an armed attack, conspiring to escape the prison, and associating with a prohibited organization.

Today Zakaria Zubeidi appeared in front of Israel’s Kangaroo Court in Nazareth pic.twitter.com/77X3ECYOCd — Jamal Dajani جمال (@JamalDajani) September 19, 2021

The four Palestinian prisoners had been rearrested by the Israeli forces on Saturday, September 11, after five days of large-scale operations throughout occupied Palestine.

An Israeli court in Nazareth on Sunday extended the remand of four of Gilboa's six breakers for 10 days. pic.twitter.com/6HsuqZRQM4 — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) September 19, 2021

The six freedom fighters broke out of the maximum-security Israeli prison by digging a tunnel under a sink in their cell, using spoons, plates, and even the handle of a kettle.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)