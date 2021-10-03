Israeli Court Rejects Appeal to Release Hunger-Striking Prisoner Kayed Fasfous

The Israeli court of Ofer rejected an appeal on Sunday to release Palestinian prisoner Kayed Fasfous, who has been on hunger strike for 81 days in protest of his administrative detention, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Detainees Affairs Commission said that Fasfous, 32, has seen a significant deterioration in his health condition as a result of the hunger strike, adding that its legal team will be seeking to appeal his detention order before the Israeli High Court.

Fasfous is one of six Palestinian political prisoners who have been on hunger strike for many weeks in protest of their detention without a charge or trial, WAFA reported. The other five detainees are Meqdad Qawasmeh (on hunger strike for 74 days), Alaa Al-Araj (65 days), Hesham Abu Hawwash (48 days), Shadi Abu Akr (40 days), and Hasan Shawka (14 days).

Israel’s widely condemned policy of administrative detention allows the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial for renewable intervals usually ranging between three and six months based on undisclosed evidence that even a detainee’s lawyer is barred from viewing.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)