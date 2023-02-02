Israeli Delegation Visits Sudan to Discuss Normalization Deal

An Israeli delegation has arrived in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, to discuss the normalization of ties between the two countries, Reuters news agency reported on Thursday.

The trip was reportedly part of an exchange of visits between Sudan and Israel and involved discussion on reaching and signing a normalization deal, two Sudanese government sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Sudan agreed to take steps to normalize ties with Israel in a 2020 deal brokered by former US President Donald Trump’s administration, alongside normalisation agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials, but Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s office said he would, in the evening, convene a news conference “upon his return from an historic state visit”.

Sudan’s military, which has been in charge of the country since a 2021 coup but says it intends to hand over power to a civilian government, is seen as having led the move towards establishing relations with Israel.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)