Israeli Government to Forcibly Evict Eight Neighborhoods in Masafer Yatta

The newly sworn-in Israeli government is preparing for the forcible eviction of eight of the 28 neighborhoods in the Masafer Yatta area, located in the South Hebron Hills of the occupied West Bank.

Head of the Masafer Yatta Village Council, Nidal Younis, said the Israeli occupation authorities had decided to carry out the collective eviction of the Palestinian residents of the eight neighborhoods.

“The Palestinian Authority (PA) told us that the Israeli occupation is planning to evict the residents of the eight neighborhoods in the coming days,” Younis said, noting that the PA did not give details about the time and date of the planned eviction.

On May 4, 2022, the Israeli High Court of Justice ruled that there were no legal barriers to the planned expulsion of Palestinian residents from Masafer Yatta to make way for military training.

In an effort to force Palestinians out of the area, the Israeli occupation has deprived residents of access to basic amenities including drainage and permission to construct to meet the needs of the growing population.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)