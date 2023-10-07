Panic at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport Tells of Much Bigger Story – WATCH

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The moment Palestinian Resistance launched a major military campaign inside Israel, panic struck deep in the hearts of most Israelis.

This panic was in full display at the Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport.

Thousands reportedly rushed to the airport to escape, but there was nothing to be done as all flights to and from Israel were suspended due to the fighting.

Israeli settlers are ready to flee the country at the Ben Gurion Airport. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/sU4Q8VJjo7 pic.twitter.com/wzM8R4hjMo — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 7, 2023

A video clip published by the CNN correspondent showed an unprecedented state of terror at Ben Gurion, as a number of passengers appeared lying on the ground on the airport runway for fear of the rockets launched by the Palestinian Resistance.

The CNN correspondent described the panic among travelers who do not know what the coming hours have in store for them.

They tried to look up as rockets lit the night sky, while sirens sounded all around them.

(The Palestine Chronicle)