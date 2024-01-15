Israeli Footballer Arrested in Turkiye for Displaying Provocative Message over Gaza War

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli football player, Sagiv Jehezkel was arrested early Monday for displaying a provocative reference to the war in Gaza after scoring a goal during a Trendyol Super Lig match.

Bitexen Antalyaspor winger Jehezkel – who was excluded from the squad for his pro-Israel goal celebration on Sunday – was arrested in an investigation started by the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The 28-year-old player is accused of committing the crime of “inciting the public to hatred and hostility,” Anadolu news agency reported, citing police sources.

The Turkish club’s deputy president and spokesperson Evren Alkan said that the lawyers of Antalyaspor are working to terminate Jehezkel’s deal.

İsrailli futbolcu #Jehezkel Antalya Adliyesi’ne getirildi. Sagiv Jehezkel'in Emniyet'teki ifadesi: “Ben kimseyi kışkırtmak veya provoke etmek için bir hareket yapmadım. Savaş yanlısı bir insan değilim. Ve sonuçta İsrail askerleri de var Gazze'de esir düşmüş durumda. Ben bu 100… pic.twitter.com/yLCh4AJtSe — FOX HABER (@FOXhaber) January 15, 2024

After scoring against Trabzonspor, Jehezkel raised his bandaged hand with a message reading ‘100 days’, along with a Star of David.

The message referred to Israel’s genocidal campaign on Gaza, which marked the 100th day on Sunday.

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on X that a judicial investigation was launched against Jehezkel “for his ugly action supporting Israel’s massacre in Gaza after he scored the goal, for inciting the public to hatred and hostility”.

The Turkish football body condemned Jehezkel’s “completely unacceptable behavior”, and a disciplinary investigation against those responsible was initiated.

According to Israeli media, Jehezkel was released later on Monday pending trial and Thurkish authorities decided to deport him from Turkiye.

BREAKING: Turkey decided to deport Israeli football player Sagiv Jehezkel. pic.twitter.com/dCsaJZjsPn — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) January 15, 2024

Israeli officials slammed the Turkish decision to arrest Jehezkel, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stating that the “scandalous arrest” of the Israeli footballer was “an expression of hypocrisy” by Turkiye.

“Turkiye serves as the executive arm of Hamas,” Gallant reportedly added.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,100 Palestinians have been killed, and 60,834 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, Anadolu)