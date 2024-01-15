Israeli Strikes in Gaza Continue amid Yet Another Communications Blackout

January 15, 2024 Blog, News
Israeli massacres in Gaza continue. (Photo: via Eye on Palestine)

Scores of Palestinian civilians, including women and children, have been killed and others wounded over the last 24 hours as the ongoing Israeli campaign on the Gaza Strip enters its 101st day.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that at least 33 Palestinians, including children and women, were killed, and dozens were wounded, in an Israeli airstrike that targeted several residential buildings in the Gaza enclave.

Israeli warplanes reportedly carried out intense and fierce airstrikes targeting several areas in Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, as well as in Bureij and Al-Maghazi camps, in the central Strip.

GAZA LIVE BLOG: Deir Al-Balah Under Attack | Eisenkot: We Are Lying to Ourselves | Ansarallah Fires at US Aircraft Carrier | ‘Majority of Hamas Leaders, Fighters Alive’ – DAY 101

For the fourth day in a row, the complete interruption of communications and Internet services in the Gaza Strip continues as a result of the ongoing aggression.

The communications sector suffers from constant targeting, as the extent of the destruction has reached more than 80 percent.

Technical crews are being directly targeted while carrying out their work, despite prior coordination through international institutions.

This is at least the seventh time that communications have been completely cut off from the Gaza Strip since the start of the aggression on October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,100 Palestinians have been killed, and 60,834 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. 

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(WAFA, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*