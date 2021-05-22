Israeli Forces Arrest 50 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces rounded up 50 Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said on Saturday.

The NGO, however, did not give details about the accusations against the detainees.

On Wednesday, the NGO said more than 1,800 Palestinians have been arrested by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and Arab towns inside Israel since mid-April.

Tensions flared up in the West Bank on April 13 over an Israeli court verdict to evict 12 Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem in favor of settlement groups.

The tension spread to the Gaza Strip, with Israel launching airstrike across the blockaded territory, killing at least 279 Palestinians, including 69 children and 40 women, and injuring 1,910 others since May 10.

Based on the testimony of adv Janan Abdu(Haifa/15.5) Israel has detained 800 Palestinian citizens of Israel in the past week, incl minors(11-15) & some were denied medical care. Israel usually launches mass arrests in the West Bank and annexed Jerusalem, as a deterrence measure. — Ghada Majadli غادة مجادلة| #SaveSheikhJarrah 🇵🇸 (@GMajadli) May 15, 2021

Twelve Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

The fighting, the fiercest in years, came to a halt on Friday under an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)