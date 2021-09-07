PA Health Minister Warns of Fourth Covid-19 Wave in West Bank, Gaza

Palestinian artists paint large on Gaza city walls to raise awareness of the importance of wearing the mask as a prevention tool against the COVID-19.(Photo: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila has warned of a fourth wave of the coronavirus across the occupied Palestinian territories. Al-Kaila’s warning comes as the number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths rise across the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

During a weekly cabinet meeting, the minister called for the public to follow Covid-19 safety measures to limit the spread of the virus.

“I invite you, time and time again, to respect social distancing and to wear face masks,” he said, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

Al-Kaila announced that 2,742 new infections and 17 deaths had been recorded across the Palestinian territories in the 24 hours prior to the meeting.

The minister stated 1,406 new cases and seven deaths were recorded in the West Bank over the same time period. Al-Kaila also said 1,336 new cases and 10 deaths were recorded in the Gaza Strip.

Data released by the Palestinian health ministry last week revealed that only 655,000 Palestinians in the West Bank and 220,000 in the Gaza Strip have had at least one vaccine dose.

Palestinian authorities faced delays in being able to secure vaccines, in part due to Israeli policies.

However, they were recently able to secure 2.8 million vaccine doses through a combination of the COVAX program and vaccine donations from China and the UAE, according to the World Health Organisation.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

