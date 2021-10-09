Six Syrian Soldiers Wounded in Israeli Strikes on Homs

Syrian air defenses responded on Friday night to an Israeli strike targeting a military airbase in the country’s central province of Homs, Syrian state media said. According to the report, the airstrike wounded six soldiers, the report said.

The report quoted an unnamed military official as saying the airstrike took place shortly after 9 pm, and that it reached as far as the military’s T4 airbase in the desert.

The official added the Syrian air defenses hit most of the incoming missiles, but six soldiers were wounded in the attack. No further details were provided.

Israel struck targets in Syria’s Homs countryside, injuring six soldiers and causing material damage, official Syrian media reported Friday.https://t.co/YNEY9NfxWB — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) October 8, 2021

Syrian Cham FM Radio also reported airstrikes in rural areas of Homs province, near the Syrian T4 military airbase in the desert and Al-Ikhbariya TV described the strikes as an Israeli aggression.

Over the past years, Israel is believed to have been behind many strikes inside government-controlled parts of Syria.

