Bennett: No negotiations to Establish a ‘Terrorist State’ in Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday denied that his government is or will carry out negotiations for the creation of a Palestinian state, referring to it as a “terrorist state”, according to Israeli media.

This came during a Knesset meeting that saw former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacking Bennett and saying his government was negotiating the creation of a Palestinian state.

"We will not allow the Israeli government to recognise a Palestinian state under no circumstances," Far right-wing prime minister Naftali Bennett. pic.twitter.com/f92wNMZAvR — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) June 15, 2021

Netanyahu was referred to meetings held between Israeli and Palestinian officials, including one between Defence Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“I was asked to respond to political negotiations for the establishment of a terrorist state in the heart of the country,” Bennett said, according to Israel National News. “Here is my answer: There are no political negotiations for the establishment of a terrorist state in the heart of the country.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)