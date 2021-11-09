Bennett: No negotiations to Establish a ‘Terrorist State’ in Israel

November 9, 2021 Blog, News
Naftali Bennett addresses the Israeli Knesset. (Photo: Video Grab)

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday denied that his government is or will carry out negotiations for the creation of a Palestinian state, referring to it as a “terrorist state”, according to Israeli media.

This came during a Knesset meeting that saw former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacking Bennett and saying his government was negotiating the creation of a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu was referred to meetings held between Israeli and Palestinian officials, including one between Defence Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“I was asked to respond to political negotiations for the establishment of a terrorist state in the heart of the country,” Bennett said, according to Israel National News. “Here is my answer: There are no political negotiations for the establishment of a terrorist state in the heart of the country.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.