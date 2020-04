By Fawzi Mahmoud

Palestinian toymaker Fida al-Liddawi adds the final touches on his coronavirus costume, putting it in practice in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in Central Gaza.

The idea behind Liddawi’s costume is to provide a cathartic experience for children to help them cope with the sense of fear and panic that has struck the Gaza community since the spread of the deadly virus in the besieged and impoverished Strip.

All Photos by Fawzi Mahmoud

(The Palestine Chronicle)