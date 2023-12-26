Israeli Forces Blow up Three Houses in Tulkarm, Storm Cities in Occupied West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces blew up on Tuesday three houses in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm.

According to Al-Jazeera, a large Israeli military unit, backed by bulldozers, stormed the city of Tulkarm and besieged the Nur Shams camp on Monday night. This led to confrontations with Palestinian Resistance fighters in the area.

The Israeli military raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp, in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm, continues. pic.twitter.com/pSVbIQycln — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 26, 2023

Videos circulated online of Israeli military vehicles entering the city while sounds of gunfire were heard.

Al-Jazeera correspondent reported that successive explosions were heard in the vicinity of the camp, as the Israeli occupation forces ordered ambulances to evacuate its vicinity.

Israeli forces stormed several other areas in the occupied West Bank on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Two Palestinians were killed in the military raid of the Fawwar refugee camp, near Hebron, while a 43-year-old Palestinian woman was taken to the hospital after being assaulted by Israeli soldiers in Burqa, near Nablus.

The moment Israeli occupation forces blew up a house in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm city, on Tuesday, December 26. pic.twitter.com/U9ZPyfRbnY — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 26, 2023

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that a 31-year-old Palestinian man was assaulted by illegal Jewish settlers near Nablus and moved to the hospital for treatment.

In Jenin, a young Palestinian man was reportedly injured in the hand by Israeli army gunfire.

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

(PC, AJA)