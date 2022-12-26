Moroccans Hold Massive Protests Two Years after Normalization with Israel

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Morocco’s cities on Saturday to demonstrate against their country’s normalized relations with Israel, two years after a US-brokered deal to establish formal ties between the two countries was signed, The New Arab reported.

The protests took place in 30 different cities across Morocco, including Tangier, Agadir, Meknes, and Rabat, said organizers of Moroccan Front for Supporting Palestine and Against Normalization, a coalition of over a dozen political and human rights organizations.

Protesters chanted “The people want to bring down normalization”, as well as pro-Palestine slogans. They also raised banners with messages in support of Palestine and waved the Palestinian national flag.

Images circulated online also showed Israeli flags being burned at the protests.

In a statement, the organizers said the demonstrators had expressed their “unconditional support for the Palestinian resistance” and condemned the government’s “haste to fall into the arms of the enemy under the pretext of bartering the Palestinian issue with our national issues”.

The demonstrations were organized to show that the Palestinian cause remains in the Moroccan people’s conscience, as demonstrated by the national team’s football players during the Qatar World Cup, the Front’s coordinator Tayeb Medmad told The New Arab’s Arabic-language sister site Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

Morocco agreed in December 2020 to normalize ties with Israel, signing the US-brokered Abraham Accords in return for Washington’s recognition of Rabat’s sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

Moroccans from across the political spectrum regularly protest their country’s ties with Israel.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)