Israeli Forces Detain Five Palestinians, Including Brothers, Minor

Israeli occupation forces today detained five Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank, including brothers and a minor, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

A 16-year-old minor was detained in Fawwar refugee camp in the south of the West Bank in an army raid at his family home.

In the northern West Bank, Israeli soldiers detained two brothers from the village of Salim, east of Nablus, after raiding and searching their family home, and two other brothers from Kufr Rai village, south of Jenin.

The Kufr Rai detainees, who were detained at their home, were former prisoners and have a brother who has been in Israeli prisons since 2001 serving a life sentence.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)