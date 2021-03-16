Israeli Forces Fire at Palestinian Youth in Ramallah Refugee Camp

Israeli soldiers fired at Palestinian youth at a Ramallah refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Monday evening, hospitalizing two, local media have reported.

Mahdi Hamdan from Jalazoun refugee camp told the WAFA news agency that the Palestinians were targeted in an area close to the illegal Jewish settlement of Beit El.

Israeli "soldiers" sadistically shoot & injure 2 young Palestinian children with live ammunition near the Palestinian refugee camp of al-Jalazon https://t.co/3Pzh7tTNY0 — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) March 16, 2021

The two injured Palestinians are in moderate conditions, health officials said.

Israeli police claimed the Palestinians were about to hurl Molotov cocktails at the settlement when they were shot.

Palestinian witnesses were unable to confirm what happened.

Israel has occupied the West Bank illegally since 1967, committing various crimes against Palestinian civilians, monitors say.

More than 600,000 Israeli Jews live in settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, in constructions considered illegal under international law.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)