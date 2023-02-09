‘I Cannot Remain Impassive’: City of Barcelona Severs Ties with Israel over Palestinian Rights

Barcelona has “severed ties with Israel” and ended its twinning relationship with Tel Aviv on Wednesday, in an apparent show of solidarity with Palestinians, The New Arab reported.

The Municipality of Barcelona said the decision was “to invite them to work for peace” after months of campaigning by trade unions and community organizations.

Two months ago, a coalition of city associations named ‘Prou Complicitat’ – Catalan for “Enough Complicity” – put forward a petition to ask Barcelona’s Town Hall to cut its ties with the Israeli state and reinforce cooperation and support toward the Palestinian people.

More than 100 local NGOs and 4,000 residents signed the petition to lobby the Catalan parliament to take the historic step.

The Barcelona Mayor has just announced that the city has suspended its relations with #Israel including the twinning between #Barcelona and #TelAviv. In face of Apartheid, we want to stand with the Rights and Values. Main Unions, Peace and HR associations support it pic.twitter.com/5a9nRszmIJ — Luca Gervasoni i Vila (@gervasonivila) February 8, 2023

On Wednesday, the mayor formally accepted.

“The number and gravity of violations documented in the Palestinian territories have entered a new era of impunity,” said Mayor Ada Colau in a letter to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I cannot remain impassive in the face of the systematic violation of the basic human rights of the Palestinian people.”

Palestinian organizations praised the move as a “victory for Palestine”.

Barcelona is the capital of Catalonia, an autonomous region in Spain with strong pro-independence sentiment, and has expressed support for Palestinians in the past.

The Catalan parliament became the first in the EU to formally recognize that “Israel is committing the crime of apartheid against the Palestinian people”.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)