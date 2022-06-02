Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man near Bethlehem

June 2, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Ayman Mheisen, 29, was killed by Israeli forces near bethlehem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man on Thursday, during an Israeli military raid in the refugee camp of al-Dheisha, near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Security sources told WAFA that Israeli forces killed Ayman Mheisen, 29, while another was injured during the military raid.

The security sources added that Israeli soldiers detained a Palestinian man from the camp after raiding and ransacking his home.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*