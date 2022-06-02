Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man near Bethlehem

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man on Thursday, during an Israeli military raid in the refugee camp of al-Dheisha, near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Security sources told WAFA that Israeli forces killed Ayman Mheisen, 29, while another was injured during the military raid.

Israeli forces shoot dead Ayman Mheisen, 29, a former prisoner, in the refugee camp of al-Dheisha, south of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

The security sources added that Israeli soldiers detained a Palestinian man from the camp after raiding and ransacking his home.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)