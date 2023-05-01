Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager in Jericho’s Aqabat Jaber Refugee Camp (VIDEO)

A seventeen-year-old Palestinian teenager succumbed to critical wounds he sustained earlier Monday morning after being shot by Israeli forces following a military incursion into the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp to the south of Jericho, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Jibril Mohammed al-Ladda succumbed to the wounds he sustained during an Israeli military incursion into the camp.

#Touching: Family and friends bid sad farewell to the Palestinian youth Jibril Mohammed al-Ladda, who was shot and killed by Israeli forces following a military incursion into Aqabat Jaber refugee camp to the south of Jericho. pic.twitter.com/z6kwPruUzQ — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) May 1, 2023

A large military force stormed the camp during the early morning hours, spurring confrontations with Palestinian residents.

Al-Ladda was seriously injured in the head with a live bullet and transferred to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after. Six others were shot and injured, including three seriously. They were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The head of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) in Jericho, Eid Barahmeh, told WAFA that three people were detained by the Israeli forces during the military incursion, including Secretary-General of Fatah Ahmad Jehad Abu al-Asal.

The Israeli occupation authorities continued today and for the 10th consecutive day to impose a military blockade on all entrances leading to the city of Jericho, amid ongoing incursions into the nearby Aqabat Jaber refugee camp.

(WAFA, PC)