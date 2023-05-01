Israeli Army Officer Fired for Protesting in Uniform

Israelis protest Netanyahu's judicial reform. (Photo: Hanay, via Wikimedia Commons)

An Israeli army officer was dismissed on Sunday from his command position after participating in a political protest in uniform, Israeli media reported.

Hebrew Channel 14 identified the officer as a major, adding that he was spotted on television participating in a pro-government reforms rally on Thursday.

The Israeli channel quoted military sources as saying that the officer was “stripped of his command authorities,” adding that his act was “violating all the army orders.”

Thousands of right-wing Israelis took to the streets on Thursday, in support of the Israeli government’s judicial reforms that were recently announced by the country’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his justice minister, Yariv Levin.

