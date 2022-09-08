Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager near Ramallah

A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli forces on Thursday morning, in the village of Beitin, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Israeli forces killed 17-year-old Haitham Mubakar at the entrance of the village, near the military checkpoint of Beit El.

Meanwhile, nine Palestinians have been in overnight raids in Jenin refugee camp, in the north of the West Bank.

The Israeli army has been conducting daily raids in the occupied West Bank since the start of the year during which around 100 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Ministry of Health.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)